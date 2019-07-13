Dayton man previews Steelers-themed roller coaster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed roller coaster held a special premier run before its grand opening, and a Dayton man was among the lucky few to ride The Steel Curtain.

After much anticipation, the Steel Curtain coaster at Kennywood opens to the public on Saturday, and a handful of people got a special preview of the black and gold coaster.

“It’s hard to put into words. The ride is exhilarating, it’s such a thrill, and to be able to be here and have people get on here and experience it is just fantastic,” said Kennywood Director of PR & Social Media Nick Paradise.

The Steel Curtain takes fans on a record-breaking ride. Not only is it the tallest coaster in Pennsylvania, it also has the most inversions in North America and the highest inversion in the world.

