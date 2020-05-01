Dayton man pleads guilty to shooting mail carrier

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty on Friday to shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

47-year-old Christopher O. Gibson admitted to using a firearm during a crime of violence, a crime punishable by a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Court documents indicate that on January 3, Gibson fired at the letter carrier three times as the worker delivered mail near Gibson’s home on Arlene Avenue. The carrier was struck once in the leg.

A Ring doorbell captured video of the incident near the area of the shooting.

Gibson was charged by federal criminal complaint on January 8 and indicted by a federal grand jury on January 14. He remains in custody.

Congress sets the minimum and maximum statutory sentence. Gibson’s sentencing will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.