Dayton man pleads guilty to dealing meth in Miamisburg

DAYTON, Ohio – A Dayton man on supervised release from a prior federal case pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday to dealing methamphetamine near Austin Landing in Miamisburg.

Terry Scott Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

In March 2021, officers with the City of Moraine executed a search warrant in Jones’ hotel room at the Home2Suites at Austin Landing. Detectives discovered more than 89 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm.

Just one year prior, in March 2020, Jones was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for aiding and abetting the theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

Jones faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.