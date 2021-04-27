Dayton man admits to conspiring to steal over 50 firearms from Sharonville store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Dayton men have admitted in federal court that they conspired to steal 58 firearms from Target World in Sharonville in June 2018.



Acting United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel said Lamont Hancock, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Miyauhn Vineyard, 21, pleaded guilty in January 2021 and Michael Sanford, 26, pleaded guilty in February 2021.



According to court documents, on June 17, 2018, the three men parked in an adjacent parking lot and cut off an exterior door lock to the store. The men then smashed display cases in the retail area of the store and stole 58 firearms.



Two days later, the ATF recovered 10 of the firearms through a third-party sale.

All three men pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.