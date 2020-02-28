Dayton man pleads guilty in multi-state heroin distribution ring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Court documents indicate that beginning in 2007, 48-year-old Gene Talley would meet with an individual in Austin, Texas, to obtain controlled substances including heroin, to distribute in the Southern District of Ohio.

He also planned for other individuals to collect the drugs and bring them to Ohio for distribution. Additionally, he directed individuals to bring money back to the Texas individual.

Money intended for delivery in Texas was seized by law enforcement on three occasions, including, approximately: $99,000 in Austin in December 2012; $230,000 in Chicago in June 2015; and $240,000 in Winfield, Texas.

Talley pleaded guilty on February 26 to conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. A sentence of between 60 to 150 months in prison has been recommended for the court’s consideration.

Four co-defendants have also pleaded guilty in connection to the case.

Brianna Reid also pleaded guilty in federal court in Dayton.

Adriauna Smith, Syreeta Scruggs and Kenneth Patterson each pleaded guilty in January or February and are scheduled to be sentenced during the week of May 18.