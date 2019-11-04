Dayton man pleads guilty for distributing drugs that led to overdose death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to distributing carfentanil, fentanyl, and heroin that resulted in at least one overdose death.

35-year-old Myron D. Baker entered the plea in U.S. District Court to two counts related to distributing opioids.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years to life in prison for one count, and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life for the second count.

Court documents indicate that beginning in at least January 2017, Baker conspired with others to obtain and distribute opioids in Gallipolis and Dayton for personal profit.

Baker, who also went by nicknames such as “Science,” “Capo,” or “Sci,” used a residence on Lexington Avenue in Dayton to store, package, and distribute the drugs. He also maintained a surveillance system to protect his doings.

There was at least one confirmed overdose death connected to Baker’s drugs.

In March of 2017, two people bought what they believed to be heroin from Baker and others in Trotwood. The drugs actually contained carfentanil.

After buying the drugs, the individuals drove to the parking lot of a Dayton-area restaurant to use them.

One snorted the drugs while the other used a syringe. Both overdosed, and the person who used the syringe was pronounced dead the next morning.

Baker accepted responsibility for the victim’s death and causing serious bodily injury to at least two others who experienced nonfatal overdoses.

