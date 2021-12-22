DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court on Wednesday for his role in the kidnapping and subsequent death of another man.

In 2019, 37-year-old Antoine Dye conspired in the kidnapping and death of Kwasi Casey. According to court documents, five co-conspirators abducted and kidnapped Casey at gunpoint. Casey was held at one of the suspect’s homes and beaten with a baseball bat. They also made ransom demands towards the victim’s family.

The indictment details said Casey was able to escape on July 8, but was recaptured and forced into one of the co-conspirators’ minivan where he was again physically assaulted.

Casey ultimately died due to the co-conspirators’ actions.

Sometime in either July or Sept. 2019, Casey’s body was hidden in a garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton. On Sept. 17, the co-conspirators set the garage on fire to destroy evidence and Casey’s body. According to court documents, the burnt remains were recovered on Sept. 26.

Dye was charged with conspiring to kidnap the victim, a federal crime punishable by up to life in prison, said the court.