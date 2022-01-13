DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine resulting in six overdoses.

40-year-old Kelsey V. Williams distributed a fentanyl and cocaine mixture that was responsible for four fatal and two non-fatal overdoses on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019, according to court documents.

Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Ohio in May 2021 and then arrested in June 2021, said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

According to Parker, distributing a controlled substance that results in death or serious bodily injury is considered a federal crime punishable by 20 years up to life in prison.