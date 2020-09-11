Dayton man pays tribute on 9/11 in Shanksville, Pa.

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WDTN) – A Dayton man paid his respects at the site of the Flight 93 crash on September 11.

Darrell Isaac drove six hours from Dayton to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He’s the commander of a VFW post and made the trip with some other members.

“When we are all standing around in that field and thinking about that moment, that’s it. As tragic as it was, we forget ourselves and become one with each other,” he said.

He says he’s been to Shanksville several times and wants everyone he knows to experience the site so we never forget the heroes of Flight 93.