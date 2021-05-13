Dayton man killed in rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is dead after a rollover crash in Darke County Thursday morning.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of Willowdell Road and Day Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said 28-year-old Seth David of Dayton was ejected from his 2000 Chevrolet Tracker when he drove off the road and overcorrected. The SUV then went off the road again and rolled several times.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s Investigator were called to the scene for further investigation.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.