MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Scott, of Dayton. He died after the crash that happened at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, August 12.

According to the crash report, Scott was travelling from west to east on Wheeler Avenue when he approached the intersection at Salem Ave. He was attempting turn left to go north State Route 49.

Scott turned left into the lane of oncoming traffic, stopped then proceeded further into the intersection where his car was hit by another vehicle that was traveling from north to south on Salem Avenue.

After the two units collided, Scott’s vehicle spun, traveled south on Salem Avenue and came to rest after rolling partially on the curb. The second vehicle crossed into coming traffic, ran off the road, hit a pole then came to rest.

Another person was in Scott’s vehicle, according to the report, but it’s not known if they were injured.

The crash is under investigation.