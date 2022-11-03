Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was killed during an accident at Ernst Metal Technologies in Moraine.

At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.

Several hours later, Harper died of his injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident alongside the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.