DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed Saturday after his car collided with a tree in Kettering.

According to a report by the Kettering Police Department, a 71-year-old Dayton man was driving south on Woodman Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. At the intersection with East Stroop Road, the man suddenly turned to the left, narrowly avoiding crashing into another driver.

The man drove left of center on Woodman, then turned right, attempting to return to the southbound lane, at which point the cat struck the raised median. The car then went over the curb and sidewalk before crashing into a tree.

The man was brought to Kettering Medical Center where he later died.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the man to lose control of his vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.