GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was charged with the murder of Layton White in Gettysburg on Dec. 19.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, Eric Martin made an initial appearance in court via video conference only hours after witnesses say he shot White before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested in Troy.

Martin was indicted on seven felony counts including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, burglary, weapons under disability and two counts of trespass in a habitation, according to the Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Martin’s arraignment is set for Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.