Dayton man indicted in shooting death of 3 men

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted on murder charges Monday in connection with the November shooting death of three men on North Gettysburg Avenue.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday Octavius Lamont Humphrey, 41, of Dayton, has been indicted on counts in connection to the shooting deaths on November 24, 2020.

Prosectors said on the evening of November 24, Dayton police were called on a report of three people who had been shot inside a home on North Gettysburg Avenue. When officers arrived and entered the home they found the bodies of Dontay Alston, Michael Jackson, and Justin Wilson. All three victims had been fatally shot.

According to prosecutors, further investigation identified Humphrey as the shooter. A search warrant was served on his Morgan Avenue home, where three firearms were located, believed to be unrelated to the murders. The Prosecutor’s Office said Humphrey has previously been convicted on drug crimes, as well as a crime of violence. Therefore, he is barred from possessing any firearms.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Humphrey for:

Six counts of Murder

Three counts of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Three counts of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior drug conviction

Humphrey was previously indicted on December 4, 2020 on counts for possessing the firearms located in his home. Humphrey is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, December 29.