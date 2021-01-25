Dayton man indicted in November shooting death of wife

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday Tremayne Burdine has been indicted on counts related to the Nov. 14, 2020 shooting death of his wife, 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine on Vernon Drive in Dayton. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man who fled to Alabama after the shooting death of his wife has been indicted.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday Tremayne Burdine has been indicted on counts related to the Nov. 14, 2020 shooting death of his wife, 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine on Vernon Drive in Dayton.

Prosecutors said Tremayne Burdine shot his wife after an argument at their home on Vernon Ave. in Dayton. Tremayne then took his three children to a relatives house and left. According to prosecutors, the children told the relative their father had shot their mother.

Tremayne Burdine was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama January 8, 2021 and extradited back to Ohio.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Tremayne Burdine on:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior drug conviction

Burdine is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 28.