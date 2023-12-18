DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Harrison Township man in connection to a fatal Dec. 6 shooting.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment Monday of Shawn Adrian Jackson, Sr., 48, on multiple charges.

Jackson allegedly shot a male and female victim in a home in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

According to police, upon arrival of the residence, they found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. A male victim was found in another room with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said surveillance evidence and witness statements identified Jackson as the suspect.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jackson on the following charges:

6 counts of murder

2 counts of aggravated burglary

2 counts of aggravated robbery

4 counts of felonious assault

1 count of having weapons while under disability – due to prior drug conviction

Jackson is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 8:30 a.m.