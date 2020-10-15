Dayton man indicted in connection to robbery where accomplice was killed

Robert Brooks, 32,, has been indicted on counts in connection to a robbery in which an accomplice, Kato Knight, was killed. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Robert Brooks, 32, of Dayton, has been indicted on counts in connection to a robbery in which an accomplice, Kato Knight, was killed.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Brooks and Knight, 25, approached a vehicle with a a person sleeping in it. Prosecutors say that the he pair planned rob the victim but they woke up, pulled out a gun and fired at the pair in self-defense. During the exchange Knight was fatally shot.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Brooks Thursday for:

  • Four counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Brooks is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

