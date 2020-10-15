Dayton man indicted in connection to robbery where accomplice was killed

Robert Brooks, 32,, has been indicted on counts in connection to a robbery in which an accomplice, Kato Knight, was killed. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Robert Brooks, 32, of Dayton, has been indicted on counts in connection to a robbery in which an accomplice, Kato Knight, was killed.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Brooks and Knight, 25, approached a vehicle with a a person sleeping in it. Prosecutors say that the he pair planned rob the victim but they woke up, pulled out a gun and fired at the pair in self-defense. During the exchange Knight was fatally shot.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Brooks Thursday for:

Four counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Brooks is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.