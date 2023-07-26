DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a woman in the eye.

On Wednesday, July 12, officers were called to the area of North Irwin Street and Pruden Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one woman had been shot in the face, and the victim was brought to a local hospital.

Officers investigated and named 34-year-old Jefferey Belcher as a suspect in the case.

On Wednesday, July 26, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Belcher on three charges: Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon, Felonious Assault – serious physical harm and Having Weapons While Under Disability.

According to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr., Belcher has been sentenced to prison at least five times before this incident, with his most recent release in June of 2023. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.