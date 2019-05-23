Dayton man indicted for shooting at motorists on US-35
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted Thursday for shooting at motorists on US-35 earlier this month.
On May 14, 2019, police responded to the area of US-35 westbound near Liscum Drive, after reports that a person was actively shooting at motorists during rush hour.
Upon their arrival, police found bullet holes in one vehicle and spoke with victims who saw the shootings.
They reported seeing a man hanging out of a silver Pontiac Grand Prix while firing at passing cars.
Further investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the assailant and another person.
Although multiple cars were struck, no injuries were reported.
The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 21-year-old Michael Blair, of Dayton, for:
- Six counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon
- One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
- One count of improper handling of a firearm in motor vehicle
- One count of having weapons while under disability
The felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises also carry firearm specifications.
Blair is currently on probation, having been previously convicted of committing a burglary in 2016.
Prosecutor Heck added, “This shooting occurred on a busy highway during rush hour traffic, which is shocking. Amazingly, no one was injured, although multiple vehicles were struck as a result of this defendant’s criminal behavior.”
He is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $200,000 bond. He will be arraigned on May 28 at 8:30 am.
