Dayton man indicted for sex crimes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted this week for multiple counts of sexual assault against a minor child and for producing over a dozen nude photographs of the same child.

He was also indicted for an additional count of having a weapon while under disability.

The victim disclosed in November of 2018 that Larry Nalls, 64, had taken the photos of her and had additionally engaged in sexual conduct with her in July and August of that year.

Further investigation, including a search of Nalls’ residence and electronics, uncovered evidence consistent with the accusations, as well as a firearm. Nalls is barred from possessing a firearm because he was previously convicted of rape in 1989. He served 17 years in prison in that case and was released in 2006.

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

18 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity‐Oriented Material or Performance

One count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

One count of Gross Sexual Imposition by force

One count of Sexual Imposition of a minor at least 13 but less than 16 years of age

A warrant has been issued for Nalls’ arrest. He will be arraigned on August 13 at 8:30 a.m.