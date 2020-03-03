Dayton man indicted for Mansfield couple’s murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man arrested in connection with the murder of a missing Mansfield couple was indicted on murder charges Tuesday.
On November 18, 2019, Todd Burkhardt and Kyla Hayton, of Mansfield, were reported missing. Burkhardt’s body was found inside an abandoned home on 900 West Stewart Street, and cadaver dog’s located Hayton’s body inside an abandoned home at 910 West Stewart Street.
An autopsy revealed Hayton was pregnant at the time of her death.
31-year-old Larry Dwayne Rodgers, of Dayton, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting.
Tuesday, he was indicted for:
- Four counts of aggravated murder
- Four counts of murder
- Two counts of involuntary manslaughter
- Four counts of kidnapping
- Four counts of felonious assault
- One count of having weapons while under disability, prior offense of violence
All of the counts aside from the weapons charge include a 3-year firearm specification.
He was indicted on December 2, 2019, on one count of having weapons while under disability after a firearm was found inside his home during the investigation.
That case is still pending.
Rodgers is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be arraigned on the new indictment on Thursday, March 5 at 8:30 a.m.
