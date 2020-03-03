Dayton man indicted for Mansfield couple’s murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man arrested in connection with the murder of a missing Mansfield couple was indicted on murder charges Tuesday.

On November 18, 2019, Todd Burkhardt and Kyla Hayton, of Mansfield, were reported missing. Burkhardt’s body was found inside an abandoned home on 900 West Stewart Street, and cadaver dog’s located Hayton’s body inside an abandoned home at 910 West Stewart Street.

Both victims had been shot.

Todd Burkhart, 28, and Kyla Hayton, 20.

An autopsy revealed Hayton was pregnant at the time of her death.

31-year-old Larry Dwayne Rodgers, of Dayton, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting.

Tuesday, he was indicted for:

Four counts of aggravated murder

Four counts of murder

Two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Four counts of kidnapping

Four counts of felonious assault

One count of having weapons while under disability, prior offense of violence

All of the counts aside from the weapons charge include a 3-year firearm specification.

He was indicted on December 2, 2019, on one count of having weapons while under disability after a firearm was found inside his home during the investigation.

That case is still pending.

Rodgers is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be arraigned on the new indictment on Thursday, March 5 at 8:30 a.m.