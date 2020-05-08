Closings
Dayton man indicted for insurance agent’s murder

Joshua David Dehart

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted on murder charges, among others, for the death of a 74-year-old man at his insurance office back in March.

On March 10, 2020, Kettering Police received a 911 call about a body inside Barton Wilson’s insurance office on Wilmington Pike. Wilson’s cause of death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

Through witness statements, surveillance video, and other physical evidence, Kettering officers determined that 37-year-old Joshua David Dehart committed the attack.

He was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:

  • Two counts of aggravated murder
  • Two counts of murder
  • Two counts of aggravated burglary
  • Two counts of felonious assault

Dehart is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:30 a.m.

