Dayton man indicted for deadly shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted Thursday for a deadly shooting outside Sugar’s Restaurant and Lounge on July 25.

During the early hours of Saturday, July 25, 44-year-old Emanuel Steven Dennis was in a vehicle that hit John D. Reece’s vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant on North Main Street.

As Reece approached the driver’s side of the other car, prosecutors say he was fatally shot by Dennis, who then fled the scene.

He was located later that night and taken into custody.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of having weapons while under disability – prior drug conviction

Three counts of tampering with evidence

The counts of murder and felonious assault also include three-year firearm specifications.

Dennis is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on August 4 at 8:30 a.m.