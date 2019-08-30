Dayton man indicted for deadly shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting back in May.

One the evening on Sunday, May 26, 2019, Dayton Police officers responded to a crash near the Dayton Boys Preparatory Academy on West Third Street.

Upon arrival, they found that a car had crashed in the playground behind the school.

42-year-old Christopher L. Campbell was inside the vehicle and had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries the next day.

Witnesses, and evidence at the scene, revealed that the shooting had happened near the intersection of West Second Street and North Antioch Street.

The victim was able to get into his Chevrolet Tahoe and drove a short distance before losing control and crashing at the playground.

33-year-old Carson Barker was arrested at his home and was indicted this week for:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

Two counts of tampering with evidence

One count of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

One count of having weapons while under disability (prior drug conviction)

One count of having weapons while under disability (prior offense of violence)

Barker is in jail, being held on a $100,000 bond. He will be arraigned on September 3, 2019 at 8:30 am.

