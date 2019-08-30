Dayton man indicted for deadly armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted this week for shooting one person to death and trying to shoot another during an armed robbery earlier this month.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Dayton Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building at 1610 Woodman Drive.

When they arrived, they found Toby Thomas, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

A female who was with Thomas at the time of the shooting was able to escape.

Further investigation revealed that 31-year-old Jeremiah Keith, along with an unidentified accomplice, had approached the victims and robbed them at gunpoint.

Even though the Thomas complied, he was still shot multiple times before Keith fled the scene.

He was indicted for:

Four counts of murder

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Three counts of felonious assault

One count of having weapons under disability (prior offense of violence)

One count of having weapons under disability (prior drug conviction)

He is being held in jail without bond and will be arraigned on Thursday, September 12 at 8:30 am.

