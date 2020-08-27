Dayton man indicted on 61 charges for child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Searls

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Christopher Searls,
38, of Dayton, has been indicted for possessing dozens of sexually explicit videos depicting minors. Searls was previously indicted for two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man have been indicted on additional sex crime charges involving a child.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Christopher Searls, 38, of Dayton, has been indicted for possessing dozens of sexually explicit videos depicting minors. Searls was previously indicted for two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

In April 2020, the 9‐year‐old victim disclosed that Searls had inappropriately touched her. On May 6, 2020, Searls was indicted for two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Prosecutors say during the investigation, it was learned Searls had shown pornographic videos to the victim. A search warrant was obtained for Searls’ residence, and a computer hard drive was located. A forensic examination of the hard drive uncovered a significant amount of pornographic material, including dozens of sexually explicit images of children.

On August 26, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on:

  • 60 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor
  • One count of Attempt to Commit Tampering with Evidence

Prosecutor Heck said, “Thankfully, this brave victim disclosed the sexual assaults committed by the defendant. As parents, it is critical that we know who our children are with and what they are doing.”

Searls is scheduled to be arraigned on the additional counts on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. The case is currently scheduled for a trial on November 2, 2020.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS