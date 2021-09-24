Dayton Man indicted for child abuse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – a Dayton man has been indicted for injuring a 7-year-old boy, the Dayton Prosecutor’s Office reports

On August 26, Dayton Police officers responded to Dayton Children’s South hospital in Springboro on a complaint of suspected child abuse, the release said. Upon arrival, the officers were informed by hospital staff that a 7‐year‐old child was in surgery to repair a broken arm. The child had reported that his stepfather, 49-year-old Steven Jackson had punched him in the face, then picked him up and slammed him to the ground while punishing him, causing the broken arm.

On Friday, September 24, the release said the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for one count of Endangering Children, a 2nd‐degree felony.

“It is completely unacceptable and despicable for an adult to punch a child as a means of punishment! If a parent is so angry that they resort to violence when disciplining a child, they need to seek professional help,” Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said.

The defendant is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $25,000 bond, the release said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.