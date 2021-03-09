Dayton man indicted for Butler Township homicide outside Red Roof Inn

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Dayton man in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jermaine Lewis on October 9, 2020..

20-year-old Da’Jahnn Phillip Alexander was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault (serious physical harm)

One count of Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)

One count of Tampering with Evidence ‘

Heck said on Friday, October 9, 2020, Butler Township Police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane on reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they found Lewis who had been shot multiple times.

Lewis was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

An investigation later found that Alexander, while seated in the backseat of a vehicle, had shot Lewis multiple times while he was standing outside the vehicle.

Alexander was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky and is being held in the Davies County Detention Facility.

He will be transported back to Montgomery County and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 23 at 8:30 a.m.