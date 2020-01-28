Dayton man indicted for 2 murders hours apart

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted this week in the deadly shooting of two victims just hours apart back in December.

Around 2:50 am on December 5, 2019, 28-year-old Christopher Leon Smith fired a weapon at two males outside Rick’s Jazz Lab, injuring one and killing 34-year-old Brandon Harris.

READ MORE: Man charged in 2 December shootings that left 2 dead captured in Atlanta

Then, around 10:10 am, 34-year-old Clarence Brown III was shot and killed outside the Save Food Super Market on Germantown Street, roughly 100 feet from the first shooting.

Multiple witnesses, surveillance video, and ballistic information from the incident helped identify the shooter.

Smith was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for four counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability due to prior offense of violence, and two counts of having weapons under disability due to prior drug offense.

The murder and felonious assault charges include 3-year firearm specifications.

Smith was previously indicted in two cases in 2011. One was for possession of heroin and the other for trafficking in heroin. In 2017, he was convicted in two more cases. One was for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, and the other was for assault on a police officer.

He is currently in custody in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, February 11 at 8:30 am.