Dayton man indicted after shooting at Germantown Pike bar, grill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of Gregory Alan Bush, Jr., 39, of Dayton, in regards to his connection to the shooting of two victims outside a Germantown Pike bar and grill.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Napoleans Reloaded for a shooting Sept. 11, that resulted in the death of one of the victims. The second victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for: 

Two counts murder

Two counts felonious assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts felonious assault causing serious physical harm

All of the counts have 3‐year firearm specifications, for using a firearm and 5‐year firearm specifications for shooting from a vehicle.

Bush is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $750,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 8:30 a.m.