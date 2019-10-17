Dayton man in jail after leading OSP on chase through 3 counties

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is in jail after he led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through three counties early Thursday morning.

According to OSP, troopers attempted to pull over a 2009 Ford Flex on OH-67 off the I-75 exit. When the trooper walked up to the passenger side door, the car took off down southbound I-75.

The chase went through Auglaize, Shelby, and Miami Counties before coming to a stop on I-75 near milepost 74 after stop sticks were deployed. After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

The passenger stayed with the vehicle during the foot chase and was released from the scene.

The suspect, who was from Dayton, was taken to Kettering Hospital for possible injuries before being released into custody and booked at the Miami County Jail. The passenger was treated on scene for possible injuries by Troy EMS.

Troopers from the Piqua OSP post assisted the Wapakoneta post, as well as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

According to OSP, charges will be filed with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

