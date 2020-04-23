Dayton man gets life sentence in fatal shooting of pregnant woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 19-year-old Dayton man will spend 30 years to life in prison for the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman back in February of 2018.

On February 16, 2018, Dayton Police and medics responded to a home in the 100 block of Lorenz Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon their arrival, they found 22-year-old Keyona Deshawn Murray suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital, but both she and her unborn child died.

Investigators determined that the shot was fired at the home from an alley behind the residents. Further investigation identified Brandon Leigh, who was 17 at the time, as the shooter.

Leigh was transferred to adult court in August of 2018 due to the seriousness of the crime, his age, and his lengthy juvenile criminal record.

He was indicted on August 31, 2018, on one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence. Each count, except for having weapons while under disability, include 3-year firearm specifications.

Leigh was found guilty on March 12, 2020, of murder, involuntary manslaughter, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and the firearm specifications.

He was found guilty on the having weapons while under disability charge after a separate bench trial.

Leigh was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 30 years in prison.