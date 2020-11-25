Dayton man gets 5 years in prison for felony assault on police officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Wednesday that Brian Lamar Wilson Jr., 30, was sentenced to 5 years in prison for assaulting a police officer in 2019.

According to the release, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, a West Carrollton police officer was directing traffic in the area of William Street and Burns Avenue during a fireworks display when Wilson, driving at a high rate of speed, drove directly towards the officer. The officer jumped out of the way to avoid being struck.

Wilson continued driving, ignoring multiple officers’ orders to stop. He later fled from the car on Terrence Court, jumped over a chain‐link fence, entered a home through the back door, and exited through the front door where he was detained by police.

On August 19, 2020, Wilson was found guilty of:

One count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer

One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

One count of trespass in a habitation

“This defendant has a lengthy criminal record,” said Prosecutor Heck. “He has been given multiple opportunities by the court for rehabilitation, but he has continued to break the law. Thankfully, his reckless actions didn’t injure any of the police officers or the families who had gathered to watch the fireworks.”