Dayton man gets 15 years in prison for 2019 shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for a Trotwood shooting in 2019.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Marvin Herron, 24, of Dayton, was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison for the shooting death of Matthew Aalim on Needmore Road on August 14, 2019.

On Aug. 14, 2019, Dayton Police were called to a single vehicle car crash in the 1600 bock of Needmore Road in Dayton. When officers arrived, they found a severely injured man, Matthew Aalim, inside the vehicle. Aalim was removed from the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where it was learned he had been shot in the back of his head. Aalim died from his injuries.

Further investigation found Herron had fired the fatal shot from another car. A codefendant, Jamichael Clark, was the driver of that vehicle. Clark pled guilty to Obstructing Justice and Failure to Report a Crime in January 2020.

Herron was found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter and Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises in October 2020. The counts included 3‐year and 5‐year firearm specifications. Friday, Herron was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison. Defendant Clark will be sentenced at a later date.