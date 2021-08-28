Dayton man from Afghanistan shares story, desperately wants to get family to safety

He has reached out to lawyers and legislators to find an emergency visa to get them to safety.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Moh Fardeen Ahmadi worked for more than a decade with the U.S. Army and the DEA. He then moved to Dayton in 2014 with a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) for Afghans who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. Government. Today, he owns his own business and is a community worker with the Catholic Refugee Services in Dayton. But he says he still feels helpless an ocean away from his family and that he’s spent weeks trying to find a way to get them safely out of Afghanistan.

“I’ve called some immigration lawyers and tried to find a way to help my family get out of that situation,” said Ahmadi. “I even went to Ohio senators, I tried both of them and I even drove all the way to Columbus to meet with them and explain to them the situation that’s going on with my family.”

Ahmadi says he’s urgent about getting his family out of the country because the Taliban has already targeted members of his family for their involvement with the U.S. and politics.

Ahmadi’s uncle, who once worked in the Afghan parliament, was killed on Wednesday by the Taliban.

“IFf they killed my uncle, they could kill my brother, my father…there’s no guarantee,” said Ahmadi.

So far, Ahmadi says he hasn’t been able to get help from legislators or lawyers. He is hoping to get an emergency visa for his family to leave the country and get to a safe place. He says he’s willing to do anything for the peace of mind that his family is safe.

“If someone told me right now, ‘You have to put your house, your car, your everything here as a down[payment] and then we can get your family out of there,’ I’m ready to do it,” he said.