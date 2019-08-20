DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of rape in Miami County.
Our partners at the Troy Daily News report that 36-year-old Nathan Swartz was sentenced on Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.
He pleaded no contest to a first-degree rape charge and two counts of third-degree sexual battery. The court found him guilty on July 15.
Swartz was indicted by a grand jury on April 25 and will have to register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.
When he is released from prison, he will serve five years on post-release control.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton man found guilty of rape, sentenced to 11 years in prison
- Dayton, El Paso officers meet during National FOP Conference
- Search continues for body of man who died when boat capsized
- Operation Football Preview: Wayne Warriors
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues first statement following fiery plane crash in Elizabethton