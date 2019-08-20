Dayton man found guilty of rape, sentenced to 11 years in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of rape in Miami County.

Our partners at the Troy Daily News report that 36-year-old Nathan Swartz was sentenced on Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

He pleaded no contest to a first-degree rape charge and two counts of third-degree sexual battery. The court found him guilty on July 15.

Swartz was indicted by a grand jury on April 25 and will have to register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.

When he is released from prison, he will serve five years on post-release control.

