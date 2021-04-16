Dayton man found guilty of 2018 murder

Laron N. Cunningham, 41, of Dayton, was found guilty after a trial on counts related to the stabbing death of Michael Oliver, whose body was discovered on December 8, 2018. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been found guilty of murder in the 2018 stabbing death of Michael Oliver.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Laron N. Cunningham, 41, of Dayton, was found guilty after a trial on counts related to the stabbing death of Michael Oliver, whose body was discovered on December 8, 2018.

On Saturday, December 8, 2018, Cunningham was found trespassing in an apartment building. He claimed he needed medical help and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital he made statements about killing a man at a specific apartment in the Wilkinson Apartments.

Police were sent to the apartment and found 60‐year-old Michael Oliver stabbed to death in his apartment. Cunningham sold the victim’s possessions so that he could obtain crack cocaine.

Evidence, including DNA, video surveillance, and Cunningham’s own words confirm he was responsible for Michael Oliver’s death.

On April 2, 2019, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Cunningham on multiple felony counts, which included Repeat Violent Offender Specifications. Cunningham was previously convicted of Robbery in 2004, Aggravated Robbery in 2006, and Felonious Assault in 2004.

Thursday, after a trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on counts including Murder, Felonious Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Burglary. A hearing on the Repeat Violent Offender Specifications will be held on May 10, 2021.

Cunningham remains in custody without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.