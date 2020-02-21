Dayton man found guilty for 2018 Huber Heights murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was found guilty of murder and other charges Friday in a May 2018 shooting that killed a Huber Heights man.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Tylin Watson, 20, of Dayton, was found guilty of the May 28, 2018 shooting death of Sorin Farcas in Huber Heights.

In the early morning hours of Monday, May 28, 2018, the Huber Heights Police Department responded to a 911 call about a shooting in a home garage. When officers arrived at the Charnwood Drive address, they found the victim, 19‐year‐old Sorin Farcas, had been fatally shot once in the head.

A witness to the robbery and shooting gave officers a description of the shooter and the weapon. Further investigation identified Watson as the shooter.

Watson was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:

Four counts of Murder

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon

One count of Aggravated Robbery causing serious harm

One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

One count of Kidnapping

One count of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

Friday, after a trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts and specifications in the indictment except for the kidnapping count. The jury found Watson not guilty of kidnapping.

Watson will remain in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be sentenced at a later date.