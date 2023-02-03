DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted on several additional charges Friday after police say he caused a fiery collision that left one man dead and injured 6 others.

27-year-old Cory Harbarger was indicted on multiple charges in connection to a fiery crash on Brandt Pike, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.

On Tuesday, January 24, the release states a deputy saw a stolen BMW in the parking lot of the AutoZone on North Dixie Drive. The deputy attempted to stop the BMW, but the driver, later identified as Harbarger, allegedly fled the scene, hitting another car on the way out.

The driver then drove onto I-75 North before taking I-70 east toward Huber Heights, police said. The chase continued onto Brandt Pike at a high rate of speed until Harbarger allegedly collided with several other vehicles. The BMW and two other vehicles caught fire after the collision, and the two other drivers were seriously injured. One man, 68-year-old Steven Carlson later died of his injuries.

Harbarger fled the scene on foot, Heck said, but was quickly taken into custody by officers.

Harbarger was originally charged with Four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Assault, Failure to Comply, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence. He pleaded not guilty to these charges on Monday, January 30.

On Friday, February 3, Harbarger was charged with the following:

Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Three counts of Vehicular Assault

Two counts of Failure to Comply with the Order of Signal of a Police Officer

One count of Receiving Stolen Property – motor vehicle

One count of Tampering with Evidence

One count of OVI

Harbarger is currently being held on a $1,500,000 bond, Heck said. He was also wanted in two unrelated cases, one for three counts of receiving stolen property, and one for counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl‐related compounds.