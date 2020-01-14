Dayton man faces federal charges for shooting mail carrier

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is now federally charged after allegedly shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

47-year-old Christopher Gibson is charged with assaulting and injuring a United States employee with a deadly weapon and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Court documents indicate that on January 3, Gibson fired at the letter carrier three times near his home on Arlene Avenue, hitting him once in the leg.

Gibson has allegedly threatened the postal worker in the past, which even caused a prior suspension of mail delivery to his home.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera captured the incident.

Forcibly assaulting an employee of the United States while they conduct official duty and causing bodily injury, and those committed with a deadly weapon, is a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Discharging a firearm during a crime of violence is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

