Dayton man faces additional charges for Brookville woman’s death following crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted on additional counts in connection with a Brookville woman’s death following a crash back in March of 2019.

On March 31, 2019, 31-year-old Joshua Owen Sams was driving on Westbrook Road in Perry Township. According to witness statements, Sams was swerving and crossed the center line several times. Near the intersection with Wellbaum Road, Sams crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver, 65-year-old Virginia J. Steinhauser, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Sams was indicted on July 30, 2019, for:

One count of aggravated vehicular assault (driving under suspension)

One count of vehicular assault (driving under suspension)

One count of aggravated possession of drugs

One count of possession of drugs

One count of operating a vehicle while under the influence (heroin metabolite)

One count of operating a vehicle while under the influence (methamphetamine)

One count of operating a vehicle while under the influence (amphetamine)

One count of operating a vehicle while under the influence

On February 14, 2020, Steinhauser died as a result of complications from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

On May 1, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Sams on two additional counts:

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide (driving under suspension)

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide (reckless)

Sams is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This defendant was driving even though his license was under multiple suspensions. In addition, he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He caused the senseless and preventable death of the victim by his reckless and irresponsible actions.”