Dayton man dead after being hit by car in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was killed Saturday when he was hit by a car in Butler County.

The incident happened Saturday in the 7000 block of Germantown Road in Madison Township. According to our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, the Butler County Coroner’s Office said Tommy Johnson of Dayton died of blunt force trauma.

The death has been ruled an accident by the Coroner.