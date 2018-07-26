Local News

Dayton man convicted of two crimes involving meth

Posted: Jul 25, 2018 08:06 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A jury convicted a man with two crimes relating to methamphetamine on Wednesday.

44-year-old Jason Rosales was found guilty of conspiracy to possess and attempt to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of the drug on Valentine’s Day of 2017.

The verdict concluded an eight-day trial before U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.

Rosales attempted to possess at least 4,427 grams of pure crystal meth.

The MOWIN Task Force in Kansas City had intercepted a courier at a Greyhound station on February 13, 2017, who was hiding 10 bundles of crystal meth in a duffle bag.

The courier was on his way to deliver the drugs in Springfield, and the DEA was able to orchestrate a delivery to Rosales in Dayton.

He was arrested on February 16, 2017 and has been in custody ever since.

