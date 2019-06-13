Dayton man convicted of trying to join Islamic State to be sentenced Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man who was found guilty of trying to join the Islamic State in 2017 will be sentenced Thursday.
Laith Wahleed Alebbini’s sentencing had been re-scheduled from May 16 after Judge Thomas Rose continued the hearing in the U.S. District Court in Dayton.
Alebbini, a Dayton resident, was convicted of offering material support to an international terrorist organization and conspiracy. He was arrested at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in April 2017 while trying to fly to Jordan.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.