Dayton man convicted of trying to join Islamic State to be sentenced Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man who was found guilty of trying to join the Islamic State in 2017 will be sentenced Thursday.

Laith Wahleed Alebbini’s sentencing had been re-scheduled from May 16 after Judge Thomas Rose continued the hearing in the U.S. District Court in Dayton.

Alebbini, a Dayton resident, was convicted of offering material support to an international terrorist organization and conspiracy. He was arrested at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in April 2017 while trying to fly to Jordan.

