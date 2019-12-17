Dayton man charged with murder pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man accused of shooting another man to death back in August pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

READ MORE: 23-year-old Dayton man indicted for murder

On August 14, 2019, police responded to the scene of a single car crash in the 1600 block of Needmore Road.

Matthew Aalim was located at the scene and taken to the hospital, where it was discovered he had been shot in the back of the head. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation indicated that 23-year-old Marvin Herron fired the fatal shot.

He faces two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

