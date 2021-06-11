Dayton man charged after several fatal and nonfatal overdoses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal grand jury charged a Dayton man with distributing fentanyl and cocaine that prosecutors say resulted in five overdoses in the late hours of New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day 2019.

The Department of Justice said Friday Kelsey V. Williams, Jr., 40, was arrested Tuesday in Minnesota. He appeared in federal court in Minnesota Friday for a detention hearing and his case was unsealed iN Dayton Friday afternoon.

According to the indictment returned on May 25, on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019, Williams allegedly distributed a fentanyl and cocaine mixture responsible for three fatal and two nonfatal overdoses.

Distributing a controlled substance that results in death or serious bodily injury is a federal crime punishable by 20 years up to life in prison.

Distributing a controlled substance that results in death or serious bodily injury is a federal crime punishable by 20 years up to life in prison.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation S.O.S. In July 2018, the Department of Justice announced the launch of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S), a program aimed at reducing the supply of synthetic opioids in 10 high impact areas and identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.