Dayton man arrested in Mercer County for metal theft

8-year-old Joseph Paul Bishop of Dayton was booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of Theft (Misdemeanor of the first degree), Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor of the fourth degree) and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor of the second degree). Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is in jail after he was arrested for stealing metal from a Mercer County business.

Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey said his office received a call at 7:16 pm Wednesday from a worker at S & K Products on US 127. The worker said there was a man in front of the business stealing metal products out of their recycle bins.

When deputies arrived, the man ran away. Grey said deputies were able to catch the suspect a short time later and found he had an estimated $1,000 worth of stolen metal products loaded onto his truck. 

38-year-old Joseph Paul Bishop of Dayton was booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of Theft (Misdemeanor of the first degree), Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor of the fourth degree) and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor of the second degree).  His bond has been set at $100,000 by a Celina Municipal Court Judge. 

Grey said deputies learned two prior thefts, on Nov. 26 and Dec. 6, had occurred where the same truck was involved. The Sheriff said those thefts, as well as this most recent incident, are still under investigation. 

