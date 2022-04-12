DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was arrested in March for several charges involving sex crimes against a minor.

According to a release by the U. S. Marshals Service, Gerald Pendergrass III was wanted by the Dayton Police Department for several charges including unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

On the morning of March 24, DPD officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) made their way to the intersection of Almond Ave and Greenleaf Drive in Dayton. According to the release, Pendergrass was taken into custody without incident. He is now awaiting his court appearance.