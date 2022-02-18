DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man has been arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

During the investigation, a 31-year-old Dayton man communicated with an undercover detective he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. The task force said the man allegedly solicited sexual acts from the detective, sent inappropriate pictures and agreed to meet her for sex.

The suspect was arrested by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Friday, February 18. The Task Force said he is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail and is facing charges of Possession of Criminal Tools, Importuning and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.